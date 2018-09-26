Amnesty International has commended the Federal Government over the trial of suspected Boko Haram terrorists, describing the ongoing trial as “good progress for the justice sector”. The commendation was contained in a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), by Osai Ojigho, Country Director, Amnesty International Nigeria.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that a copy of the letter was made available to his office by the AGF.
The minister said the Amnesty International Nigeria said its delegates, who were invited to observe the proceedings at the third phase of the trial at Wawa Military Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State from July 8 to July 11, “were treated with respect and decorum”.
AI Commends Boko Haram Suspects’ Trial
