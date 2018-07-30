Sanitation: OBALGA To Sanction Erring Traders

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, Solomon Eke, has declared that the council would henceforth sanction anyone caught trading or loitering during the state-wide-environmental sanitation exercise.

Eke made the declaration last Saturday, while monitoring the sanitation exercise in the Slaughter Market and expressed dismay over the attitude of traders who displayed their wares, despite the restraining order.

“My concern now is about this market and the traders here, I hope that the radio and television stations are also watching and seeing what this Rumuokoro-Slaughter-Markets are doing.

“The whole of the road they have taken over, trading all over the road even though we have decided on what to do, but today is sanitation and they are still selling their markets as if it is their normal hours, despite the restraining order, they have violated all and are selling here,” Eke added.

The Obio/Akpor council boss expressed satisfaction at the pace of work in desisting of drains to tackle flooding in the area.

“We came here on inspection, we were also alerted and we saw for ourselves that flood is disturbing our people here on this East-West road.

“When it rains, the whole road will be flooded, so we call for a meeting at the council and the community people came and spotted out some areas where the drainages were blocked and suggested ways to overcome the flooding.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana