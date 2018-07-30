RSU Women Association Hails VC On Varsity’s High Standard

The leadership of the Rivers State University Women Association (UWA) has described the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Blessing Chimezie Didia as a role model in the transformation of the state premiere university.

The group also lauded the Vice Chancellor for maintaining what they described as high academic and moral standard in the university.

The group made the remarks during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor in his office in Port Harcourt, recently.

Speaking during the visit, the leader of the group and the wife of the Vice Chancellor, Lady Priscillia Didia said they were excited on the massive infrastructural development in the school.

She stated that the essence of the visit was to formally inform the Vice Chancellor about the up-coming UWA 2018 Week, as well as to appreciate him for his support during the UWA Christmas and graduation party and solicited for the support of the vice chancellor to assist the association to procure facilities that would enhance teaching and learning in their school.

In his response, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Blessing C. Didia thanked them for the visit and assured of his administration’s commitment in improving and sustaining the high standard of education achieved in the university.

Didia attributed the huge successes recorded by his administration to the hard disciplined working staff and students of the institution and promised to acquire world class teaching aids to the UWA pupil’s school.