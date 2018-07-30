Quality Education: NAPPS Assures RSG Of Partnership

Rivers State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) has assured the state government of its partnership and commitment in achieving high education standard in the state.

Chairman of NAPPS in the state, Chief Victor Green made the pledge last Thursday in Port Harcourt, in an interview on the sidelines of the stakeholders meeting between the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja and private school operators in the state.

Green commended the Commissioner for the meeting which he said, had served the purpose of refocusing stakeholders on operating within government guidelines and best practices in the industry.

The NAPPS Chairman appealed to the education ministry to ensure strict monitoring of the proliferation of sub-standard schools in the next academic session.

He noted that proprietors of most of the substandard schools neglected to collect approval guidelines before establishing such schools.

Commending the education ministry’s plan to commence the issuance of a unified transfer certificate for all students in post-primary schools in the state, Green appealed to parents to take advantage of the development to ensure that their children/wards were admitted into government approved schools.

The NAPPS Chairman advised members to upgrade their facilities to meet government regulatory standard and charged them to remain supportive of the association which, he said, remained the only government recognised umbrella body for the protection of their interests.

Green also appealed to the state government to fast-track the issuance of approvals to schools that met government regulatory standard.