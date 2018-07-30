Orientation: NYSC Assures Corps Members Of Adequate Preparation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos State has assured the 2018 Batch “B” corps members of its preparedness for their orientation which started on July 24.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Muhammed Momoh gave the assurance in an interview with journalists last Wednesday in Lagos.

Momoh said that the NYSC secretariat and the state government were ready to receive and orientate about 2,700 corps members that would be posted to the state for the exercise.

“We are expecting 2,700 corps members, and we have made adequate preparations for their welfare.

“The camp has been fully prepared to receive them as renovation of camp facilities by the Lagos State Government (LASG) had been completed.

“The contractor handed over the project to the state government last Monday,” he said.

The state coordinator also said that the NYSC’s staff members and other stakeholders had been sensitised on how they should conduct themselves during the orientation at the camp.

“Both our personnel and other stakeholders, such as the military personnel have been sensitised and they have been mobilised to ensure a successful orientation course.

“We are conducting pre-orientation meetings to ensure that all stakeholders understand their roles in order to ensure a successful orientation course,” he said.

He advised the corps members to be of good conduct and obey all camp rules during the orientation and throughout their service year.