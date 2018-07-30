Ngo Wants Review Of Natural Water Resource Bill

An environmental advocacy group popularly known as ‘Foundation for the Conservation of Nigeria Rivers’ has stated that the Natural Water Resource Bill that was currently before the Senate was not in line with ‘the global best practices and thus called for a review of the bill.

The Executive Director of the ‘Foundation for the Conservation of Nigeria Rivers Erikefe Daefe called on stakeholders in the NigerDelta to put up strong suggestions that would benefit the people of the region in the bill.

“The best advice to all stakeholders is for them to sit down, get the best people who have knowledge about this water resource issue;, let them review the bill. The area that they seem not to be in line with the people’s inspiration they should remove it.

“First the bill is not even in line with the global best practice, because they announce the latest ways of managing water resources over there and the bill was not drafted in line with such development.

“And so the area we feel that ought to be updated in line with global best practics, but as it is now a lot of reactions are coming from every corner of the country, especially from the South-South region and the middle belt of Nigeria,” Daefe added.

The executive director, stated. “Above all, they should consult international body concerned with water resources, let them have the best river practice, so that we don’t repeat ourselves again in the next few years trying to draft another water resource bill. Let us do it once and for all.

The Natural Water Resource Bill if passed into law would enable the federal government to take regulatory control of all surface and ground water resources in the country.

It would be recalled that the Senate had suspended deliberation on the bill three months ago after senators had a heated debate over the bill.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana