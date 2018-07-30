Ministry To Partner LGAs On Sanitation Exercise Enforcement

The Rivers State Ministry of Environment says it would partner with the 23 local government councils in the state to enforce compliance to environment sanitation exercises in their areas.

The Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Konya said this, while monitoring this month’s environmental sanitation exercise in Oyigbo Local Government Area.

Prof. Konya who said that the Governor Wike led-administration was determined to ensure cleanliness in the state, posit that the ministry would support all the newly elected local government chairmen to ensure clean environment in their various areas.

The commissioner also stressed the need for the Oyigbo Local Government Council to embark on aggressive sensitisation programme on the importance of a clean environment, especially at the various markets in the area.

Earlier, the commissioner had told women that the ministry would not condone a situation where people defy sanitation days, adding that anyone found doing so, would be arrested.

Konya also said the market women should stay at home and clean their houses every last Saturday’s sanitation exercise, while the weekly Thursday sanitation exercise should be used to clean the markets.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Council, Hon. Gerald Offorji said the council would embark on aggressive campaign to enlighten market women and others on the importance of sanitation in the area.

Hon. Offorji also said that the campaign would be followed by mass arrest, stressing that the council is determined to remove Oyigbo from the list of dirtiest local government councils in the state.

Also speaking, the state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Oliver Wolugbom, said the strategic position of Oyigbo as the gateway local government area had underscored the need for more attention on sanitation activities.