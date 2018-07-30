HOS Charges Civil Servants On Hardwork

The Head of Service of Cross River State, Mr Ekpenyong Henshaw, has charged civil servants in the state to remain hard working in order to complement government’s efforts in engendering development.

The head of service gave the charge when he spoke to newsmen on the sidelines of the Valedictory Session in Honour of Late Rt Hon. Stephen Akomaye Ukpukpen, last weekend at the Hallowed Chambers of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Calabar.

Mr Henshaw, who described the service as “the engine room of the State,” said civil servants must remain committed and strive to do even more to aid the government in implementing its policies and programmes for the betterment of the citizenry.

The Head of Service stated: “The present administration is doing so much in strengthening the civil service institution; therefore it behoves civil servants in the State to repay the government’s goodwill by putting in their best to making the state greater.”

He admonished civil servants to support the present administration’s giant strides in industrialisation and agricultural economy, maintaining that in the nearest future, it is the civil servants that will be the biggest beneficiaries of such prosperity.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar