Dede, Grikpa Win ph Cycling Competition

The July edition of Port Harcourt monthly cycling competition was held last Saturday at Old GRA, Port Harcourt, which saw Preye Dede emerged winner in the professional male category and Tonbrapa Grikpa clinching the first position in the female category.

Also in the male professional male category, Timi Abaka and Innocent Emmanuel came second and third positions respectively, while in the female professional category, Rosemary Marcus, came second and Ese Akpeseraye occupied the third position.

Speaking at the event Chief Coach of Rivers State Asociation, Emmanuel Onasanya said competition competition is to ensure that his athletes are fit for the forthcoming festivals later this year.

According to him, currently, they are preparing their Under 15 athletes for the National Youth Games (NYG) coming up in a month time.

“This is part of our preparations. One thing is to train; another one is to attend the competition. But I must say that we are ever ready to attend any competition and compete favourably.

“As I speak Team Rivers is the defending champions in National Sports Festival and we are ready to defend it in Abuja later this year”, “he said.

He noted that bicycle parts and allowances of athletes are the challenges facing the association.

The coach explained that some of athletes are facing financial difficulties and appealed to the authorities to start paying them allowances.

Tonye Orabere