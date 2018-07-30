Court Rules On Total, Egi Youth Suit, ’Morrow

A Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice S.C. Amadi will tomorrow rule on the preliminary objection filed by the Total Exploiration and Production Nigeria Limited challenging the suit filed against the company by a former youth Leader of Egi Youth Assembly, Com Udobueze Arugu Obulor.

Com Arugu dragged the Total E & P Nigeria Limited to the state High Court asking the court among other things to order the company to pay a reasonable amount of money as compensation to the Egi people for the company’s inability comply to the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered with the Egi-people.

He further asked the court to give full interpretations of the MoU adding that the oil giant has not done any meaningful developmental projects from the date of the agreement till now.

The trial judge, Justice, S.C Amadi however, after listening to the submission of both parties reserved the ruling on the preliminary objection brought by Total E&P Nigerian Limited for tomorrow.

Total E&P Nigeria Limited through their counsel is challenging the suit which was brought to the court by way of originating summon.

Earlier in an interview with newsmen, the counsel to the Claimant, Dr Amadi Felix said his client was asking the court to declare that Total E&P Nigeria Ltd has not done any thing tangible in the Egi land Since the agreement was signed by both parties, adding that the court action was to make the company fulfil their responsibilities to the clan.

“We are saying that Total E&P Nigeria Limited has not done up to 20% of the agreement since 2012 till date, let the court order them to fulfil their obligations to the Egi people as contained in the agreement.