Commandant Commends Officials, Athletes For Successful Competition

The Acting Commandant, Nigerian Army Armoured School, Bauchi, Brig-Gen. Muhammad Magaji, last weekend commended the officials that officiated at the 2018 Second Quarters Inter Wings Sports Competition of the school.

Magaji gave the commendation in Bauchi while giving medals and trophies to players and athletes who excelled during the four-day event organised.

He said that he was impressed with the competition’s organisation, especially its smooth and orderly conduct.

“I am equally happy with the behavior of the athletes and officials, as well as the rancour-free contest exhibited by the officials and athletes.

“The aim of organising the Games, which is that of fostering unity among the personnel has been achieved, especially with the spirit of sportsmanship exhibited by the athletes.

“So, I urge you all to maintain the tempo during subsequent competitions. It should not be seen as a do-or-die affair and celebrators should exhibit decorum,’’ Magaji said.

He added that the event was in line with the mission statement of the school, to produce well-trained personnel through legalistic training, manpower development and equipment management for combat readiness at all times.

“It hinged on the vision to sustain the ongoing efforts to reposition the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps toward achieving a professional and responsive Nigerian Army,” he said.

Tidesports source gathered that Automotive Wing clinched the overall winner of the games, Communications and Weapons Wings clinched second and third positions respectively while Tactics Wing came last.

Lance Cpl. Hassan Aliyu, was given trophy for the Most Valuable Player in football, Warrant Officer Hassan Olurowaju, Best Volleyball Player, while Private Goni Hassan and Chilaka Dorcas were awarded Best Eagle Men and Women Battle Tank Combat Dash Back winners.