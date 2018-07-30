CAA Championship: Nigerian Vows To Win Medal

Grace Anigbata, one of the athletes that will represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) championship, says she will make Nigeria proud at the competition.

The championship tagged: “Asaba 2018’’ is slated for August 1 to August 5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta, with no fewer than 42 countries participating.

Anigbata, a 20-year-old triple and high jumper, told Tidesports source Tuesday in Lagos that she was happy to represent the country at the continental championships.

“I am super excited; I thank God and my country for giving me such opportunity.

“One thing I know for sure is that I am going to put in my best in Asaba.

“I will ensure that I make my country and my family happy by coming out in the triple jump with gold,’’ she said.

The athlete said she would do her best to ensure that she leapt 14m in the triple Jump which she had been listed for alongside Blesssing Ibukun.

“My target is 14m and I know that with God, adequate training and luck, I will achieve that,” Anigbata said.

She said that in the next five years, she hopes to be among the top contenders in the international meets.

“In the next five years, I see myself going out for Diamond leagues; I want to see myself competing in top meets in the world.

“I am hopeful that I will gain admission in a school outside the country to improve my performance,” she added.

On why she loved high jump, the athlete said: “High jump is an interesting event; people think it is difficult, but it is not.

“When you start training for high jump, it becomes nothing to you; as a high jumper when you cross your high in jump, then no height can be an issue to you.

“It is just telling your mind that you can do this.”

The athlete, who started her career in 2014, said that her target for the high jump was to set a new personal record.