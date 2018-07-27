Technologist Wants Business Owners To Exploit Smartphone Boom

A web technologist, Mr Kaosiso Anaekwe, last Wednesday advised business owners to restrategise by designing advertisements that would stimulate customers and leveraging on smartphone boom to attract more patronage.

Anaekwe gave the advice at the Google Business Group (GBG) Lagos Meetup held in Lagos.

The meetup had the theme: “Understanding the Consumer Journey”.

Anaekwe, also the Leader of GBG, Lagos, said that many smartphone users would visit stores for product purchase if advertisements made the desired impact on them.

“The customer journey in business is far from linear today; marketers that survive do multiplicity of things and theses are done leveraging on smartphones.

“Statistics from Google show that 87 per cent of smartphone users search things when they have a micro-moment.

“Customers are now more empowered, and the force that is driving them is the advent or boom of smartphone.

“With this in mind, business owners should strategise on ways to position their businesses online, to meet the needed audience,” he said.

According to him, ads that fit into customers’ pictures will resonate with them.

Anaekwe said that a business owner should understand its target customers and leverage on a Google Theory, the Zero Moment Of Truth (ZMOT).

According to the technologist, ZMOT is the moment a business owner stimulates a customer and he (customer) will seek the product.

He said that winning customers to purchase products would entail finding a sweet spot where customers’ goals and the business owners’ goals align.

The GMG leader advised business owners to identify all communication touch points in the customer journey.

“Customer business has to do with taking the right steps such as creating awareness, having consideration and intent, and taking the final decision that will lead to success.

“The touch points have to do with referrals, social media, word of mouth, offline method and others, to get the customer get exposed to a brand,” he said.