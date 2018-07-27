Rivers Youth Protest SARS’ Attempt To Kill Wike’s Aide

Thousands of Rivers youth, yesterday, took to the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs to protest alleged threats by operatives of the police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to murder the Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Social Media, Mr Marshal Obuzor.

The SARS operatives, had last Monday, around the popular Mandela Car Wash at the Old GRA, Port Harcourt, cornered Mr Marshal Obuzor, manhandled him and used machetes and rods to inflict injuries on him.

The SARS operatives led by one Sergeant Clever Kporoko, further assaulted Marshal Obuzor and left him with a ruptured ear.

Medical examinations by consultants at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital indicate that Mr Obuzor will require surgical procedures in France to correct the ruptured ear.

Yesterday, youth professionals from across Rivers State gathered at the Port Harcourt City Local Government Secretariat where they declared their displeasure over SARS’ brutality and unprovoked murder of innocent civilians across the state.

Also, yesterday, the leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter condemned in strong terms, SARS’ illegal activities across the state, and called for immediate investigation and prosecution of erring SARS operatives.

Addressing the protesters, Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Social Media, Marshal Obuzor said that all Rivers indigenes have been affected directly or indirectly by the illegal activities of SARS.

He said that the brazen nature of the SARS attack on him showed that the police department has degenerated.

‘In public view, they used machetes and rods to beat me, and seized my phones. They repeatedly threatened to kill me. Even the government official who intervened was threatened with death.

“I was surprised that SARS has gotten to this stage where they don’t care that people are watching”, Obuzor said.

He said that the petition he presented to the Rivers Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed demanded an end to SARS’ brutality across the state, saying that enough is enough.

In his remarks, Rivers State Publicity Secretary, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Comrade Adokiye Ogunobere, who represented the state President of NYCN, Comrade Sara-Igbe Sukubo, called on the Rivers State Police Command to stop the illegal activities of SARS, noting that Rivers youth would no longer tolerate their acts of criminality.

He said: “Rivers youth under the aegis of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State, write to formally register our protest on the illegal activities of operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) across the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Many Rivers youth have been killed, maimed and dispossessed of their valued possessions by F-SARS operatives in the last six months. The frequency of these illegal acts necessitated this petition.”

“We urge you to comprehensively intervene by investigating all complaints against F-SARS operatives in the state and prosecute erring operatives”.

After the reform-SARS protest at the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Obuzor, officials of National Youth Council of Nigeria and selected youth professionals walked to the Rivers State Police Command where they submitted the two petitions.

Responding to the petitions and protest, the leadership of the Rivers State Police Command assured that they would investigate the issues, and assured that any SARS operative found wanting would face the wrath of the law.