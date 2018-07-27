Rivers To Become Nigeria’s Medical Hub

The Rivers State Commissioner f or Health, Dr Princewill Chike says the huge investment of the Rivers State Government in the health sector is targeted at providing quality health care delivery and making Rivers State, Nigeria’s medical hub.

The commissioner disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during the ongoing Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Rivers State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Port Harcourt.

The commissioner stated that the establishment of a medical school at the Rivers State University, upgrading of the Braithwaite Memorial Hospital to a Teaching Hospital, building of the Mother and Child Hospital and the construction of modern general hospital in the local government areas, would enhance health care in the state.

He commended the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) for their contributions to the development of the health sector in Rivers State and assured the partnership of the Rivers State government with the body in effective healthcare delivery.

In his remark, the chairman of the occasion, Dr Emi Membere Otaji, commended the Rivers State Branch of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) for their discipline and professional conduct. He said the theme of the conference; “Healthcare Delivery in Rivers State, a situation analysis” was apt, as it would provide avenue to address critical issues in the health sector.

Dr Otaji, a former commissioner of health in Rivers State called for proper funding, better security and improved welfare packages for medical practitioners to carry out their duties effectively.

Earlier in his welcome address, the outgoing chairman of the Rivers State branch of the Nigeria Medical Association, Dr. Datonye D Alasia, restated the commitment of medical practitioners in Rivers State towards quality service delivery.

He commended the Rivers State government over its investments in the health sector and called for the implementation of the health insurance policy in the state.

The chairman also decried the growing spate of insecurity which medical doctors were exposed to and advocated for a conducive practising environment for doctors in Rivers State.

Taneh Beemene