Rivers, Epicentre Of True Democracy -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described the state as an epicentre of real democracy and freedom of aspiration, assuring that the state government would remain committed to its programme of bettering the lives of the people.

Wike, who was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Hon. Kenneth Kobani, made the remarks in a speech at the official opening/swearing in ceremony of 2018 Batch “B” Stream I, of the National Youth Service Corps members at Nonwa-Gbam, called on corps members to concentrate on the various programmes of the scheme that would change their orientation from that of a myth to reality.

The state chief executive reiterated that the orientation programme marks a very important segment of the service year as it provides the platform for their physical, emotional and psychological reconditioning to enable the corps members meet the challenges of the service year and beyond.

Wike enjoined the corps members to join the current efforts of the state government in mobilizing and sensitising the public on fundamental human rights, enhancing the educational standard of host communities, and in providing and promoting healthy environment and medical services.

Earlier in his address, the Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Mr. Chinwendu Chukwu, called on corps members to jettison the phobia caused by unfounded false information because of the hospitality of the people of the state.

He assured the prospective corps members of adequate welfare and security, which according to him, was a priority project of the state governor and management of NYSC.

At the event, 2,808 corps members took their oath as administered by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Adanma Iyayi-Lamikanra, who was represented by Justice Constance D. Green.

Some other dignitaries at the event were the Director-General of NYSC, Brig-Gen S.Z. Kazaure, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt-Col. I. Yusuf, representative of Commissioner of Police, other service chiefs, traditional rulers, among others.