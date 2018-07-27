Referees Applaud NTRA’s Capacity Building Workshop

Participants at a one-day referees’ refresher course in Lagos on Wednesday lauded the Nigeria Taekwondo Referees Association (NTRA) for providing the platform to upgrade their skills.

One of the participants, Winery Tona, told newsmen that he was impressed with the NTRA- organised programme for taking the step of organising the course.

“This effort to ensure that national referees are kept abreast of latest developments in officiating is laudable.

“It is a loaded programme and was handled by experienced practitioners, and this has enriched my skills on current officiating techniques.

“The referees association is living up to expectations and I am impressed with this particular programme, because it is necessary to regularly update our skills on the sport,’’ he said.

Another participant, Victoria Bedeteri, applauded the programme and commended the body for the gesture extended to the participants.

She said the programme have boosted her officiating confidence and broadened her knowledge on the kicks that could attract required points for athletes.

“This is a very good step by the referees association, to organise this rich programme for free just to make sure that we are in line with current officiating rules.’’

The programme, which had Emmanuel Oghenejobo and Ferguson Oluigbo as resource persons, took place at the National Stadium in Lagos with 20 participants.

The course, which had both theory and practical sessions, was organised for free for participants.

Oghenejobo said the programme became necessary in order to ensure that members were conversant with latest rules in officiating.

He said this was more important in view of the upcoming IGP Taekwondo and COTACH Championships holding in Lagos.

“We need to encourage our referees through this programme, because of development in rules and officiating which referees must be aware of and their application, especially with the upcoming championships,’’ the taekwondo Grand Master (GM) said.

Oluigbo, also a GM and the president of NTRA, advised the participants on discipline and dress code.

“You need to be sharp-eyed and must be at alert to enable you officiate freely and fairly at competitions,’’ he said