Party Chieftain Carpets Amaechi Over PH Airport Project

Unhappy with the poor state of infrastructure at the Port Harcourt International Aiprot, Omagwa, the National Vice Chairman, South-South Zone of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Emma Ogidi has expressed dissatisfaction that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi is not living up his criticisms for the Port Harcourt Airport.

He said that the Transportation Minister, when he was the Governor of Rivers State criticised former President Goodluck Jonathan for neglecting the airport.

Ogidi who stated this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the airport, noted that Amaechi uptill now could not do any tangible thing at the airport which he is directly in charge of after three years in office.

According to him, government and leadership is a continuous process, but that the minister after all the criticism of the airport’s infrastructure could not fix it in three years.

“It is one thing to criticise others and another thing to perform, when you are in the same authority to do something, one would think that Amaechi would have taken the fixing of the airport as first priority.

“Uptill now, the arrival terminal building in this airport is still at this level. You can see canopies still in use in an international airport like Port Harcourt where even the minister is from and uses.

“You can hardly see, infact I do not think there is any airport in the world where trampoline is used for years in place of a terminal building, but we have a sitting government and minister”, Ogidi said.

It would be recalled that there had been several promises by the Federal Government that the arrival terminal building would be completed before December last year, but uptill now, people are still watching to see action matched with words.

Corlins Walter