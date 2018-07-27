Only God Gives Hits To Musicians – Korede Bello

Marvin Records artiste, Korede Bello has responded to a fan who shamed his music career, telling the fan that “only God gives hits to musicians”.
He wrote via his tweeter handle: tweeter user@ Kingadze won Thousands of retweets when he wrote: “Basically the high light of Korede Bello’s career is that after ‘Godwin’, his village people later won”.
But the singer may have got the last laugh when he replied,” Lo, let’s not give my village people the credit, only God gives hits, so hopefully, He’Il give me another one you guys would love soon.”
Korede Bello’s 2015 single “Godwin” earned him a MTV Africa music Award nomination in the song of the year category and a Headies Award for Best Pop single.
