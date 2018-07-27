Octogenarian Forum Comes On Stream, Soon

The Octogenarian forum, comprising elder statesmen above 80 years will soon be inaugurated in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local government area of Rivers State.

The initiator, Chief Christopher Ihedike in a paper made public said the forum would serve as a think tank and reservior of knowledgeable men and women whose wealth of experience could be exploited for societal development.

Chief Ihedike explained that the philosoply behind the formation of the forum hinged on what he described as serious generational gap or difference that needed to be bridged.

The octogenarian further said that the blood bath, hooliganism, gansterism and terrorism that greeted parts of the Nigerian state, especially Rivers State and ONELGA were avoidable had the youths been advised, tutored and guided on societal norms, values and ethos.

Chief Ihedike lauded the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for establishing the state Neighbour Safety Agency, noting that it would go a long way in maintaining security, peaceful co-existence and unity.

The forum, according to him, would be a platform to critically examine the present with a view to reshape the future for the better.

Bulk of the Nigerian populace reside at the grassroot and our attention would be focused on the rural people and the family which is the bedrock of any society worth the salt”, he declared.

Chief Ihedike further solicited the state and local governments’ support to the initiative of octogenarian forum which he revealed would be floated in the 23 local government areas of the state in future.