NGO Takes ‘Keep Rivers Clean’ Campaign To Markets, Grassroots

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Association of Better Health Environment (ABHEN), Port Harcourt, has organised a rally across major markets and roads in Port Harcourt metropolis to raise awareness among residents on the need to stop the indiscriminate dumping of waste in the State. It also mobilised support for the “Keep Rivers Clean Project” awareness campaign of the State government.

Speaking at Creek Road Market, Coordinator of the group, Dr Emilia Amadi, advised traders to shun the habit of dumping refuse in drains and disposing waste around the market.

She explained that the sensitisation rally became imperative in order to promote a new culture among residents in which they are expected to imbibe the culture of cleanliness and embrace the use of government accredited waste managers for proper waste disposal.

She said Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration was in a hurry to make the state one among the cleanest states in Nigeria, and urged traders in the market to key into the initiative.

According to her, “ABHEN is carrying out this rally in collaboration with local government officials and the members of the civil society as well as International Women Organisation (IWO)”.

As she put it, “we want people to report defaulters to the appropriate government agencies so that legal action will be taken against them to serve as deterrent to would-be offenders”.

Amadi further disclosed that a sanitation taskforce had been created by the group to monitor indiscriminate dumping of waste and report same to appropriate government machinery for apprehension of offenders and prosecution. She urged the traders and road users to be law-abiding.

The group went through New Layout Market, Mile I, Mile III, Rumuomasi Market, Oil Mill Market and Okro Market at Iriebe among others, calling on the public to report waste managers who fail in their duties to the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) for necessary action.

The group leader used the opportunity to commend the Rivers State Government’s (RSG) initiative of restoring Port Harcourt to its ‘garden-city ‘status. She admonished stakeholders to support the government in its quest to reposition the state to greater heights.

Dr Amadi enjoined the people of the State to queue behind Governor Wike to deliver democratic dividends by not destroying the governor’s plan to do the needful in making the State an envy of others especially in cleanliness which, she said, is next to godliness.

Meanwhile, traders at the various markets and motor-parks visited by the group, appealed to RIWAMA to ensure speedy evacuation of waste generated in the markets and parks by apprehending people who dump refuse indiscriminately.