NCC, Body Partner On Africa Aviation Spectrum Group

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) is partnering with Miss Aviation Africa and Business Upgrade to inaugurate Africa Aviation Spectrum group in the country.

Co-founder, Miss Aviation Africa and Convener, Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM), an Innovations and Opportunities Conference, Mr Ossai Ilome, said this last Wednesday in Abuja.

Ilome said that adequate radio frequency spectrum was an essential element for almost all aviation activities.

“Spectrum is a very limited and valuable resource required for flight, airlines and air traffic management operations,” she said.

The said that SAATM would ultimately increase the demand for radio facilities, adding that there was need for new technologies if Africa as a continent must meet with the goals of the Africa Union Agenda of 2063 flagship project.

“We at Miss Aviation Africa Pageant believe that the SAATM policy, which is considered as the next market frontiers must be a leader in promoting the best use of spectrum, supporting innovative applications and ways of maximising the value of this resource.

“Therefore there is need for a robust continental Spectrum Strategy that will be flexible to reflect global developments and designed to influence them positively.

“These can be achieved when the continent applies the same principles of valuing spectrum use as well as core principles for spectrum management,” he said.

Ilome said that NCC and Miss Aviation would organise a conference with the theme: “Liberalised Africa Aviation Market; Need for Efficient Spectrum Management and Effective Value Chain Development” on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

He said that the conference was designed to bring together aviation and spectrum stakeholders in Nigeria and Africa to harness the opportunities and catalyse innovations that would propel development in the continent.

“You will recall that prior to the launch of the SAATM, countries in the region have differing needs and time frames for the introduction of data link services and access to appropriate, protected radio spectrum.

“In an effort to ease the process of air traffic management, the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) within the air traffic management (ATM) infrastructure is gaining momentum in the aviation community.

“A number of new services in support of monitoring and controlling of the physical security of aircraft and the air traffic system are taking on new dimensions.

“These include services to provide real-time video transmission from the cockpit, and to provide direct communications between aircraft and security organisations making the need for the conference and exhibition,” he said.