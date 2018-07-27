Navy Raids Bayelsa Illegal Bunkering Site …Arrests Seven Suspects

The Nigeria Navy in Port Harcourt says it has raided an Illegal Bunker site allegedly owned by a clergy in Bayelsa State.

The executive officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship, Pathfinder, in Port Harcourt, Captain Victor Choji, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.

He also said seven suspected illegal bunkers were arrested during the raid.

In the statement, Choji said some of the suspects confessed during interrogation to have worked for the pastor and other sponsors whose identities were not made public.

Although the name of the pastor and his church were not made public, the navy said the raid was made possible after deployment of its troops on a fact finding mission to check the source of the resurging hydrocarbon pollution in Port Harcourt.

According to Choji, “On July 23, 2018, at about 13:00 hrs. troops located an area in Alakiri in Okrika Local Government Area, following which investigation revealed it was recently built for illegal activities.

“Seven suspects were arrested on the scene, while some quantities of crude oil and illegally refined diesel were seized by our personnel,” he said.

Captain Choji explained that the suspected illegal bunkers had been in their custody and had provided useful information on the dynamics of their illegal refinery operations in Bayelsa State”

According to him, “The suspects have also given us names of some of their sponsors, among whom are an acclaimed man of God and a pastor who owns a renowned church in Bayelsa State”.

“We sent a team to arrest one of the sponsors but unfortunately the suspect fled the area with his family before the troops arrived at his house”, he said.

Choji continued that “investigation is ongoing with a focus to gather more resources before launching a manhunt for the pastor and the sponsors.

Chinedu Wosu