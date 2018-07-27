How Wizkid, Davido Compete With Each Other

More often than not, Wizkid and Davido have been pitched against each other unconsciously or otherwise because they are the biggest music stars in Nigeria and Africa without mincing words. The rivalry between the two lives on even though both artistes burned whatever beef they shared last year in an epic manner that left fans a little shocked. The real truth is that Davido and Wizkid sort of have a healthy competition to outshine each other.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid began his music career professionally in 2009 when he signed with EME Records owned by Banky W.A few years later in 2012, Wizkid set his sails and cruised to become his own boss, Starboy Entertainment. Same story goes for Davido who also began under a music label and proceeded to found his record label, Davido Music World wide. Both are doing great in that area as well.

In International music deals and signings Wizkid soon realized he wasn’t going to settle as a local champion, so he moved on to conquer bigger territories. He got hinged with disturbing London and subsequently landed a recording deal with American music company.

In Davido’s case, Aye Crooner actually secured a music recording deal with Sony & RCA before Wizkid.

On music Awards both Wizkid and Davido are arguably in the same level, perhaps there is a slight edge one may have over the other. However on all major awards, Davido has been able to match Wizkid, from Headies next Rated BET each winning twice, MTV, EMA, MOBO etc.

Both artistes are the most viable music exports out of Nigeria and Africa. They’ve both bagged several international Collabos with global music stars like Chris Brown, Ty Dolla Sign, David Graig, Sean Kingston, meek mill, Drake etc.

In terms of jewelries and jet life, the Starboy and OBO without much research wear the most expensive jewelries and designer outfits by any Nigerian music star. Wizkid wears a lot of ice on his neck, wrists and fingers, Davido is also known for his Lavida Loca lifestyle, expensive watches, chains and flying private jet. In showing off luxury, Wizkid has only Davido to contend with.

Endorsement deals of millions of naira have been coming their ways. Wizkid has been able to bag endorsement from MTV, Pepsi and other brand, Davido is not left out, he has been an MTN Ambassador, Stsll with Pepsi and has deals with Dunes, Infinix Axe etc.

Social media following show how much of an influence one is able to exert. Wizkid and Davido have the most social media followership in the country. Wizkid commends 4.2 million followers on twitter and 5.4 million on instagram bringing the total member to 9.6 million followers, while Davido edges him on social media followership. He leads 3.9 million people on twitter and 6.8 million people on instargram, the highest for any Nigerian, celebrating in total its 10.7 million followers for him.

Although the Starboy has challenged statusquo, broken records and set new ones, Davido is giving him a reason not to slack or feel too relaxed that fans liken them as messi and Cristiano Ronaldo of Nigerian music.