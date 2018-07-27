Gunmen Kill Four In Zamfara

Reports say that a group of gunmen has killed at least four people during prayer at a Mosque at Kawddi village in Zamfara State.

The attack, which also injured at least eight people, occurred at about 8pm on Tuesday in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for Zamfara State Police Command, Mr Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

He said the gunmen invaded the village in large numbers and started shooting sporadically and in the process, killed four people while eight others were critically wounded.

Situated in a thick forest and surrounded by rocks, Kwaddi village shares boundary with the Niger Republic, a terrain which the police spokesman said made it difficult for security operatives to respond swiftly to any distress call.

He, however, disclosed that security operatives have been deployed in the village to forestall further attacks and restore calm to the area.

Last week, three people were killed in a similar deadly attack on five villages in Gidan Goga district of Maradun Local Government Area of the state.