Four Cargo Vessels Expected At Rivers Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port says a total of four ships with an import tonnage of 4, 7,783, carrying various cargoes are expected to berth in Port Harcourt Pilotage district before weekend.

Meanwhile, the management also said two ships are waiting to be discharged from the ports.

They are MT Eliana and MV Seas 11, with agents SN & A, and Fejudam.

This was contained in a daily shipping position by NPA, Rivers Ports and made available to The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt.

The statement listed the various cargoes in the vessels to include Bulk Salt, Frozen Fish, containers and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to the Ports Authority, the names of the expected ships and their agents are MV. Sweet Lady 2, MV. Green Freezer, MV MSC Maria and MT. Oceana.

The NPA Daily shipping position gave the names of the agents as Blueche, African, Atlantic, MSC and Blueseas. The statement added that Berth 8 is undergoing construction in the ports to accommodate more vessels”

The Daily position also added that two ships, MV Frio petropavlysk and MT Maina that berthed on 23rd and 24th of July 2018 are already in the ports.

Chinedu Wosu