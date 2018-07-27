CRSG Promises To Only Approve Health Projects For LGAs

The Cross River State Government says henceforth it will only approve projects for local government councils that are aimed at improving primary healthcare of its people.

The Acting Governor, Professor Ivara Esu stated this while commissioning the Ultra-Modern Healthcare Centre at the premises of Government Science School, Mayne Avenue, Calabar South.

Professor Esu remarked that Government would put a policy in place whereby all local government councils would ensure that, whatever money generated would be put into healthcare projects.

He noted that, of the 29 health centres in Calabar South, only eight are in government structures and commended the leadership of Calabar South Local Government for development of facilities.

The Acting Governor assured health workers in the state of Governor Ayade’s intervention in the health sector, especially in the areas of establishment and construction.

He thanked all stakeholders in the healthcare sector in Calabar South for the successful completion and commissioning of the first Ultra-Modern Healthcare Centre in the area.

Professor Esu promised to look into the request made by Head of Local Government Administration (HLGA), Calabar South for fencing of the health centre.

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Cross River State House of Assembly, Mr. Joseph Bassey emphasised that issues of health all over the world, remained paramount to any government that has the interest of its citizens at heart.

Mr. Bassey posited that the commissioning of the ultra–modern health centre in his constituency was remarkable in the history of the area and assured the people of Calabar South of appropriate legislation aimed at improving the health care need of the people.

On her part, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong said that the establishment of the health facility in Calabar South was to achieve universal health coverage in line with the Federal Governments Health policy.

She maintained that the facility located in Ward 12 would go a long way in reducing infant mortality rate in the area and encouraged the citizenry to take advantage of the health facility to improve the health status of their children and pregnant women.

The Director – General, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Betta Edu thanked Governor Ben Ayade for being healthcare friendly and all stakeholders who have contributed to the realisation of the project.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar