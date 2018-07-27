Charly Boy Fights For Lesbians, Others

Popular Nigerian singer and social activist, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy has declared support for the lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Nigeria and vowed to fight for their rights.

His renewed vigour to fight for the rights of the LGBT is coming against the backdrop of his daughter, Dewy Oputa who recently came out as a lesbian and also showed off her lesbian partner.

Charly Boy made his support and stance known in an instagram post in which he said he has in time past fought for Okada riders, musicians and many others and now it is the time for him to fight for the LGBT community.

He wrote: “All that I have done over 50 years of my gold plated pedigree and wandered into the unknown. I disclosed that victory is a million times sweeter as an underdog oh…yes. My life has been one big fight against bad habits, poverty, hopelessness and principalities, but I never backed down. I battled for the rights of okada riders to make a living.

“I battled for the rights, respect and the big money for Nigerian musicians, spent weeks in police cell as PMAN President, Today, Thank God, they have a better life, now am the President of Frustrated Nigerians. I am battling with my comrades to stop the senseless killing of Nigerians, the oppression of innocent Nigerians, and the weaponisation of hunger.

“Many battles too many to mention, I have been beaten black and blue by the military, police, security agents, been tear-gassed, shot at, stoned and most time misunderstood even by the people I fight for. No big deal because I never back down, now I reactivate my fight, openness may not completely disarm prejudice, but it is a good place to start. I am hoping that my support will be a show of strength to the Nigerian LGBT Community.