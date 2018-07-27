APC Crisis Made Us Dump Party -Rep

The member representing Oyigbo/Tai/ Eleme Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Barry Mpigi says he and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representaives decided to dump the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over what he described as crisis in the party.

Mpigi is among the 36 members of the All Progressives Congress who recently dumped the APC.

The House of Representatives member who spoke to newsmen, said members of the All Progressives Congress in the National Assembly decided to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to salvage the country over what he alleged as the prevailing decline in act of governance in the country.

Mpigi noted that the All Progressives Congress would not defeat the Peoples Democratic Party in next year’s governorsip election in the state.

He said the achievements of the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in the last three years would guarantee the governor victory for second term.