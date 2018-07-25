Toure Lashes Out At African Federations

Former Manchester City and Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Yaya Toure believes the African football federations did not do enough ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Toure implored African football leaders to pay heed to current and former footballers’ voices and also warned against making excuses.

The big midfielder was speaking after Senegal, Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco and Nigeria failed to reach the knockout stages of the 2018 global showpiece recently staged in Russia.

Toure took an aim at African football federations attempting to justify their wrongs instead of confronting the problems affecting the game on the continent.

“Africa is definitely trying, but it would be both too easy and too dangerous to hide behind two yellow cards, and VAR is not necessarily favourable or convincing to explain the failure of African teams,” said Toure.

“Let’s stop making excuses. Africa must be aware that it cannot be a miracle every four years to try and believe that everything is better.

“We will change the coaches, believing that the solutions have been found. But this is a deception that has lasted so long in Africa. We prefer to blame a person rather than a system and organisation.

“Federations, mostly, are only ‘paperwork’ rather than setting up the conditions and basics of solid football. Who prevents the members of these African federations from seeing what happens, for example, in France or in Brazil? Not to find the new Neymar, but to look for solid structures.

“In Africa, we prefer to spend our time around the house, but we don’t get in there. We talk a lot, but nobody acts on the talk. Each time, there are good promises, but no action is followed on ideas. This is a real cacophony.”