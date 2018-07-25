RVHA Resumes As Thanksgiving Day Bill Passes First Reading

The Rivers State House of Assembly resumed, last Monday, with the screening of a commissioner-nominee and introduction of a Thanksgiving Day Bill (HA13) 2018, which has passed the first reading already.

The House had shortly after screening and confirming, Dr. John Bazia as commissioner-nominee, received a petition from Rumuadaolu youth through the member representing Obio/ Akpor 11, Hon. Okechukwu Chinda.

According to Chinda, the youth had raised the petition over marginalization by companies operating in their communities.

One of the firms, an oil servicing company, Cylobeg Nigeria Ltd, was accused by the youth of failing to abide by the terms of the memorandum of understanding to engage indigenes of the community.

The lawmaker said over the years, youth in the area have remained law-abiding and would not take laws into their hands, and therefore, have decided to raise the petition so as to get redress.

Shortly after the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani directed the Committee on Petitions to oversee the matter; member representing Port Harcourt Constituency 1, Hon. Victoria Nyeche introduced a bill known as the Rivers State Thanksgiving Day Bill 2018.

Nyeche explained that the 18-paragraph bill was to have a day set aside for thanksgiving and appreciation of God’s mercies on the state.

“In America and other countries, they have a day of thanksgiving, and as a Christian state, we need to set aside a day to thank God because despite the negative narratives, we are still one”, she said.

The Port Harcourt Constituency 1 lawmaker added that the bill proposes that on every May 27, the State Creation Day, “we as a people rededicate the state to God”.

Though a holiday is not part of the proposal, she sought for the contribution of the citizenry to make the bill a worthy law.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, House Committee on Power, Hon. Abinye Pepple has hinted that the Assembly plans to organize a Power Infrastructure Summit.

He told newsmen that the summit would involve stakeholders and other key players in the power sector and was billed to be held on August 30, 2018.

The lawmaker representing Bonny State Constituency inaugurated a media sub-committee headed by Allwell Ene to evolve measures towards raising awareness and support for the summit.