Man Remanded In Custody For Plotting Own Kidnap

A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by the Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Andrew-Jaja has remanded in prison custody one Mr. Emmanuel Iheayi Onyechie for allegedly planning his own kidnap.

Mr. Emmanuel Iheayi Onyeche, a 31-year old man who resides at N0 18 Rumuokoro Street, Rumumasi, Port Harcourt had been arraigned in court recently for alledgly planning his own kidnap.

The accused is being tried on a one-count charge of arranging his kidnap by hiding himself at N0 18 Rumuokoro Street, Rumumasi, Port Harcourt and demanding the sum of five hundred thousand naira (500,000) as ransom from one Mr. Augustine Nyeche before coming out of hiding (self kidnap) which is a punishable offence contrary to Section 4 of the Rivers State Kidnap (Prohibition) Amendment Law 2015.

The Tide gathered that the accused was arrested by the Department of State Services (Dss).

The Tide also gathered that the accused actually planned his kidnap to extort money from his parents.

The accused however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Sir Sokari Andrew-Jaja remanded the accused in custody and referred the case to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for his advice.

Boma Ikiriko