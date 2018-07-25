KTF’s Free Tennis Clinic, Tourney Holds In PH, August

The Coordinator of Kodian Tennis Foundation (KTF), Stella Epegu has said that this year’s KTF ‘Catch Them Young Free Tennis Clinic/Tournament’ will commence third week of next month through first week of September, at the Port Harcourt Club in Rivers State.

She explained that this will be the 11th edition of the programme and it is basically for ages six to 11, adding that this edition will only feature children within and around the Niger Delta region.

Epegu revealed this in an exclusive interview with Tidesport yesterday, at the Port Harcourt Club, Tennis section.

According to her, one of the aims for the foundation is to develop grassroots tennis in Rivers State and Niger Delta at large, adding that clinic will also be used to learn new rules of the game.

“Our goal is to identify and nature the latent tennis skills in the children, thereby enhancing their integrity, self-reliance, positive self-esteem and promote social aspects of their development.

Besides, the programme will also be used to know new rules of the game” Epegu said.

The coordinator equally said that KTF was poised to bring every participant in the ‘Catch Them Young Free Tennis Project’ to a new level of competitive awareness in tennis and improve mental strength to face academic work at school.

She used the opportunity to thank all those that are making the programme possible, most especially CTRL System Technologies Nigeria Limited, Keves Global Limited and Allied Marine Services Limited.

Tonye Orabere