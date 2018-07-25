Journalists Seek Israeli Support For Nigeria’s Agric

Journalists at a roundtable have urged Israel to support Nigeria in agriculture and technology in order to achieve the desired rapid development.

They made the call in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja after the first roundtable, organised by the Israeli Embassy in Nigeria.

Some of the journalists who participated in the discussion said that Nigeria can learn from Israel’s success in transforming its desert land into agricultural land as well as being an exporter of food.

They also called on Israel to assist Nigeria to tackle issues that border on security, economic trade and the farmer-herdsmen clashes in some parts of the country.

Contributing, Mr Mike Odey, staff of Kaduna News Online, told The Tide’s source that the relationship between Israel and Nigeria should be focused on investment in agriculture, to boost food production.

He said that Nigeria needs to learn about proper ways to cultivate genetically modified food products, to further enhance food security within the country.

Odey said ‘‘although Nigeria is blessed with vast arable land for cultivation of natural crops and other agricultural produce, more needed to be done to promote sustainable growth.

“‘Government should cease opportunity to learn proper ways to invest in agriculture and technology sectors, to be able to cultivate genetically modified food crops in Nigeria.’’

Also, Mr Matthew Dadiya, Deputy Business Editor of Daily Times, urged government to learn best practices on ways to tackle issue that surrounds irrigation, to achieve desired goals.

According to him, Israel has developed technology for growing agriculture, specifically in area of irrigation where Nigeria still has challenge; relationship between both countries should bring about solution in this regard.

‘‘Nigeria should quickly respond to Israel’s call for deeper relations in order achieve meaningful growth in the nation’s agricultural sector,’’ Dadiya said.

But for Mr Oloyede Oworu, Senior Editor, DAAR Communication Plc, Abuja, “There are lots of things Nigeria can learn from our Israeli friends, particularly from their method of strict security.

“They explained why they have such strict security measures to allay our fears, such that the next time we go through it, we do not have to get upset.’’

Also, Mr Sunday Isuwa, Assistant News Editor of Leadership Newspaper, said that Nigeria needs to go beyond mere bilateral relations with Israel, to learn best practices in management of climate change.

He said that the relationship between the two countries should also be tailored to tackle issue that surrounds farmers and herdsmen conflict.

According to him, if that is done, it will go a long way in resolving the Fulani/Farmers clash and thereby learn a lot on how to curb terrorism.

“‘The Israelites have actually witnessed suicide bombing, manslaughter and they have been able to tackle these things and even put an end to some of them.

“‘I urge the Federal Government to cooperate more with Israel by looking at their technology development and then bring it on board, to achieve national growth.