Emulate Okiri, Muslim Leader Tells Indigenous Faithful

The National Coordinator of Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood Worldwide, Alhaji Daud Pennuel, has appealed to indigenous muslims in all the local government areas of Rivers State to close ranks and consolidate on the gains made by their Late former State Islamic Leader, Chief Ahmed Okiri

Alhaji Pennuel who is also the secretary-general of the Rivers State Islamic Council made the appeal in a statement made available to our correspondent in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the late former state Islamic leader brought the indigenous muslims in the state together and closer to the political forefront in the state with strong Islamic family support, which helped to promote Islam and muslims as one Ummah.

The National Co-ordinator opined that the legacies of Late Chief Ahmad Okiri which included, good leadership without bitterness should be emulated stressing the necessity of peace and unity he said anything contrary is an ill wind that does not do any good to muslims progress in the state.

It would be recalled that the Islamic Brotherhood Promotion Week of the Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood “Shaban ‘1439’ coincided with the meeting of the indigenous muslims for unity and progress in Port Harcourt, Rivers State with its theme, “Operation win the peace”.

In their separate statements, the Secretary, Ijaw Muslims Brotherhood Worldwide, Alhaji Isa Dagogo Jaja and Alhaji Musa Otto Elenwo called on Muslims not to allow politics divide them as members of Rivers State Islamic Council, Port Harcourt, and also enjoined Ijaw Muslim faithfuls in Nigeria to be steadfast, hardworking and united with other Rivers Muslims as victory for Islam is near.