Cholera Claims 186 Lives In Six Months – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says Cholera has claimed 186 lives across the country in the last six months.

The centre also disclosed yesterday in Abuja that 16,008 cases of cholera were reported from affected states since the beginning of the year.

This is contained in an information sheet signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, and posted on NCDC’s website.

Ihekweazu said that the figures were those received as at July 8, from 16 states in the country.

He said that NCDC and its partners had begun plans for a national cholera prevention campaign, prioritising states with the highest burden.

He said the campaign would drive prevention messages through the mass media, news media and community structures to reach households and communities.

Ihekweazu said that over the last few months, NCDC had been supporting many states to respond to outbreak of cholera.

“Although cholera cases are still being reported from eight states including Adamawa, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Kogi, Plateau and Kaduna, there has been a general decline in the number of new cases,’’ he said.

According to him, no cases have been reported in the last four weeks from Anambra, Nasarawa and Yobe states.

He noted that the primary focus of the response was to improve access to water and sanitation in these states.