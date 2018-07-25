Atiku Has Promising Vision Like Wike -Group

A political pressure group, the Atiku House to House Support Group (AHTHSG), Port Harcourt Local Government Area Chapter, has been inaugurated with a call on Nigerians to come out enmasse and vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) and enthrone the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a positive change come 2019.

National Deputy Coordinator of the group, Hon Eric Stevenson, while speaking at the occasion in Port Harcourt recently said the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had a promising vision like the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

According to him, if voted into power as the president of Nigeria, Atiku would ensure that Rivers state benefits maximally in terms of development, pointing out that his relationship with Wike would attract federal presence to the state.

He noted that former Vice President Atiku had Nigeria at heart and had the political will to fight the present insecurity and killings by Boko Haram and herdsmen, adding that from all indications, he would make the welfare of Nigerian youths paramount in his government’s policies and programmes through empowerment and job creation.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator, Elder Sopuluchi

He charged the PHALGA executives of the group to do everything possible to sensitise the people of the area on the need to vote for Atiku and Wike during the 2019 general elections, pointing out that it was high time Rivers people and Nigerians at large rose up and destinies their destinies in their hands by voting out the APC which according to him, has failed and disappointed them.

In his speech, PHALGA coordinator of the AHTHSG, Hon. Chuks Godfrey said: “We strongly believe that former vice president Atiku Abubakar is the man that will restore the battered image and destiny of Nigeria as he had the capacity to re-engineer the economy of the country through investments.

