Activist Petitions CP Over Conduct Of Policemen At Abali Park

A Niger Delta activist, Rev. (Dr) Sokari Soberekon has petitioned the Rivers State Police Command over an alleged unlawful conduct of some police officers at the Abali Park.

Rev (Dr) Soberekon who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt alleged that some police officers were aiding and abetting the return of illegal trading at the Abali park and stressed that this situation was sabotaging the effort of the state government in ridding the streets of Port Harcourt of illegal street trading.

According to him, some officers allegedly brought back traders to the park after they were chased away by the government.

The elder statesman further alleged that an order by a senior police officer that a drainage be dug into his land which is now blocking his soakaway and urged the police command to set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Rev (Dr) Soberekon also used the occasion to call on the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon Rotimi Amaechi to bring federal buses 8 Rivers State to enable Rivers people benefit from his ministerial position.

According to him, “even if it is molue Lorries, the Transport Minister should bring, so that Rivers people would enjoy the good road Governor Wike had built”, he said.