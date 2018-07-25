2019: Katsina APC Group Vows To Unseat Masari

A political group in Katsina State, Katsina-Daura-Funtua Network for Justice under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to unseat Governor Aminu Bello Masari in 2019.

The group described him as a “deceiver” who has failed to fulfill his 2015 campaign promises to the electorate.

The forum also accused the governor of killing the local government system, which according to it, had resulted in the mismanagement of the statutory grants of the 34 local government areas of the state.

The forum, which has 77 aspirants who contested for the state Assembly seats during the 2015 general election but lost at the party’s primaries, warned people it described as mischief makers to desist from dragging its members to the mud.

The Vice-Chairman of the Forum, Yahaya Nuhu Mafita, who made the position of the group known to newsmen shortly after their meeting in Katsina yesterday, said his members had been denied any form of participation in all sectors of government for reasons best known to the state government.