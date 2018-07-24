CAA Championships: I Look Forward To Having Interesting Competition -Athlete

A 110m hurdler, Abejoye Oyeniyi, who represented Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in April, says he looks forward to having an interesting Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Championships.

The championships tagged ‘Asaba 2018’ will hold from August 1 to August 5 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Oyeniyi told Tidesports source yesterday, in Lagos that he would not allow participants from other countries to upstage him.

“Everything about CAA championships should be interesting, though I am not happy about some things happening in-house.

“It is not giving a good name and view to the world,’’ he said.

He added that he was excited at the prospects of a competitive continental event.

Tidesports source reports that Oyeniyi and Abdullahi Bashiru would represent the country in the event.

A University of Lagos graduate, Oyeniyi, said that he desired to compete in the international circuit soon.

“It is every individual’s hope to run in international meets; I am no exception.

“ I just have to up my game through hard work and help of God,’’ he said.