Wike, Blessing To Nigeria’s Democracy – Monarch

In the nation’s democratic context where good leaders are not easy to find, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a blessing to Nigeria’s democracy, a formost monarch has declared.

The Onye Ishi Agwuru Igbo Kingdom in Etche Local Government Area of the state, King Samuel Amaechi stated this Monday, while reacting to the BusinessDay Governor of the Year Award being bestowed on Wike last Thursday.

The monarch said: “It’s not a surprise that Governor Wike was given Business Day Governor of the year. It’s a continuous process. People all over the world have seen his enviable performance. They have given him awards both national and international in recognition of his superlative performance”.

Amaechi commended Wike for making the state proud by the numerous accolades being showered on him in recognition of his outstanding performance.

“Last time when the ultramodern secretariat built by Wike for traditional rulers in the state was commissioned, the fathers of the state gave him “the pride of Rivers State Award”, in appreciation of his developmental strides in the state.

“He has done well and Rivers people are proud of him. We pray God to keep him alive for us to enable him continue to do what he is doing. The state, the nation and the entire world have attested to his wonderful performance”, he said.

Amaechi, who is also the Chairman, Oil Producing Communities of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, noted that Wike’s unparallel performance in the past three years in office is a clear indication that if he heeds the clarion call by the people of Rivers State to go for a second term in office, the sky shall be his limit.

The monarch noted that Wike’s recognition traverses tribe, religion, party differences and has been acclaimed at global level, describing Wike as a pride to the nation.

He predicted more awards for Wike, saying he is a rare gem whose administration would leave behind enviable legacy for the nation and the world.

Chris Olouh