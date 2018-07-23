Why Buhari Is Bad Product For APC – Col Nyiam

An activist, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd), has revealed what will happen to Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari wins the 2019 presidential election.

Nyiam, the acclaimed mastermind of the 1990 Gideon Orkar coup d’etat against the military government of General Ibrahim Babangida said this in an interview with newsmen.

He called on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC to summon the courage to dump Buhari as its candidate to avert an impending doom.

According to him, killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen will continue and escalate further if Buhari returns in 2019.

He said, “The danger that lies ahead is that if Buhari gets a second term, Nigerians should know that the bad omen, the killings of innocent farmers, and natural disaster in which lives are lost in hundreds under President Buhari’s watch will continue.

“One of the first steps that is imperative is that APC as a party must have the courage to dump Buhari as their candidate. He is a bad product to sell. It is evident in how people are leaving the party. If we go by his own evidence, after so many things instigated by him against Saraki, he has now admitted that Saraki is a man of due

process.

“To that extent and by extension, he has placed him as a man who believes in rule of law. Unlike himself, Saraki is the candidate they should go for, or Tambuwal, or a Middle Belt person. APC has a choice to change itself.

“Alongside these changes, they should embrace a new level of politicking and performance. With these changes, APC will not give us the bad omen