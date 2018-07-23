Traders Pass Vote Of Confidence On President …Back Wike For Second Term

The Reformed Traders Association of Nigeria, Rivers State, has denied removing its President-General, Ambassador Edi Bright Chinedu from office.

The association, which said this in a press release made available to newsmen at the end of its meeting in Port Harcourt, described the purported removal as the handiwork of detractors.

The release, which was recently signed by the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Association, Mr Solomon Mmelusi and secretary of the State Executive, Austin Nwachukwu, also passed a vote of confidence on Ambassador Edi Bright Chinedu.

It further said the administration of Chinedu has repositioned the association, stressing that it saw no reason to remove Chinedu from office.

According to the traders, the policies and programmes of the president was responsible for the recognition of the body by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, whose government has not only carried traders along in the scheme of things but has from time to time granted the traders loans to carry out their businesses.

The traders also used the occasion to deny the existence of an association known as Rivers Traders Union, stressing that the union, which is an illegal body, does not have the power to speak for traders in the State.

While urging the public to discountenance the purported removal of its President-General, the traders warned those bent on destabilising the association to retrace their steps in their own interest.

The release also declared the support of the association to the second term ambition of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his show of love for the traders.

“We will keep supporting him until he is sworn in as the executive governor for another four years, being second term,” the release stated.