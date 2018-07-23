SNEPCo Donates Science Labs To Kwara School

The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO) has donated four ultra-modern science laboratories to Erku Secondary Commercial School in Ekiti Local Government area of Kwara State.

A statement by Media Relations Manager, Bamidele Odugbesan and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday, said, that this was the latest effort by the Shell deep offshore company to spread its social investments across Nigeria and boost the study of science subjects among secondary school students.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the laboratories to the school management, last week, Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, said, “The importance of science education cannot be overemphasised particularly in this age of rapid technological advancement. Government alone cannot do it which is why SNEPCo, its government and co-venture partners have continued to intervene in this critical area of youth development just as much as we do in the health sector.”

Represented by SNEPCo’s General Manager, Deepwater Exploration, Adedayo Adewuyi, Ojulari charged the students to take maximum learning advantage offered by the well-equipped laboratories to develop their potential in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Deputy Manager, Community Development, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Mrs Jolayemi Kolapo, said NAPIMS on behalf of NNPC was pleased to support SNEPCo’s focus on education across Nigeria as a proof-point of government’s commitment to people’s development in its partnership with oil and gas companies in the country.

Kolapo, represented the Group General Manager of NAPIMS, Roland Ewubare, said: “We believe that our investments should not just be in the bolts and nuts but also in the people. Assisting the government to provide quality education delivery is a crucial aspect of our investment and that is why NAPIMS is pleased to partner with SNEPCo on the delivery of this project. We, therefore, encourage the school to make judicious use of the laboratories for the intended purpose. It is only by so doing that the huge investment made in putting this project in place would be justified.”

The Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Bilikisu Oniyangi, described the laboratories as world-class standard and charged parents and teachers to ‘deliberately encourage youths to have inquisitive minds that can help in carrying out research for solving modern day challenges that pose a threat to humanity.’

Oniyangi, who was represented by Director, Human Capital Development in the ministry, Mrs Comfort Abioye, described SNEPCo’s intervention as timely, noting that ‘the project supports the policy thrust of the state governor on the improvement of quality teaching and learning of science subjects aimed at facilitating development in technology and human development’.

