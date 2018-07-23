NSF: Weightlifting Coach Expresses Readiness To Supersede Past Records

Head Coach of the Rivers State Weight lifting Association, Aduche Ojadi, has said that his team is set to supersede its record made at the “Eko 2012” National Sports Festival (NSF) at the forth coming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold this year in Abuja.

According to him, the team has commenced its weekly trials held every Friday as part of preparations for the National Sports Fiesta which is expected to be hosted by Abuja.

He stated that preparations are in top gear, saying that he has competent athletes on ground that can deliver when the chips are down.

“We are preparing seriously for the task ahead, including the forth coming National Youth Games (NYG), in Ilorin. We have progressed to a level where we can say that we are ready, but we still need to go into camping to further fortify the preparations made so far ahead of the competitions.

Speaking on the NYG, he explained that they have some under-17 athletes on ground for the games scheduled to hold from 7-17 September, this year.

He promised to leave no-stone unturned in ensuring that the team Rivers Weight lifters had a better outing at the NYG and NSF when it finally gots under way.

He further advised the athletes to remain focused and not relent in their commitment to excel in their chosen career, saying that hard work is the key to success.