Northern Indigenes Restate Support For Wike

A group of non-indigenes in Rivers State, under the aegis of the Association of Northern Progressives have restated their loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and support for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt recently, spokesman of the association, Alhaji Sadiq Wale described Wike as the only man capable of strengthening PDP and ensure discipline and national stability.

He described the PDP as a vibrant institution with the potential of political emancipation of the state and commended the Rivers State Governor for consolidating on the gains of the party in the state.

The PDP stalwart regretted that most of the people fighting the PDP are beneficiaries of the party.

“It is a thing of shame and regret for politicians who think that PDP government should not continue in Rivers. Majority of them are beneficiaries of the PDP who committed a lot of political attrocities against the party,” he said.

Wale commended the coordinator of non-indigenes umbrella body of non-indigenes in Rivers State, Hon Emeka Onowu for his ability to properly coordinate the affairs of non indigenes in the State.

He said as Commissioner for Special Duties, the coordinator has represented the interest of the non-indigenes well.

The spokesman reiterated the preparedness of Northern indigenes in Rivers State to support Wike in his re-election bid.

