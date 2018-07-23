NASSI Plans Collaboration With Govt, Others To Boost Rivers Economy

The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Investments, (NASSI) has stated its preparedness to partner with the Rivers State Government and other corporate organisations to enhance the economy of the state.

Chairman, NASSI, Rivers State, Opunabo Briggs dropped the hint in a chat with newsmen last Wednesday in Port Harcourt.

Briggs noted that already the organisation had published its plans for 2018, stating that the plan is a collection of activities to be carried out by the organisation.

He explained that part of their activity would include execution of power projects, which he described as one of the problems of industry, resulting in unstable public power supply.

Continuing, he said installations would be carried out in industrial parks and farm settlements in all three senatorial districts of the state.

While expressing the hope that the initiative would take industry to the next level, he said: “we’re building capacity as an association and also interfacing with government agencies. Once we have the right frame work, we will begin to partner effectively with government with a view to creating the enabling environment for industries to thrive.”

The NASSI boss further said the group plans to launch a security initiative where a network in security outlook driven by industry would curb restiveness and criminality among youths in the state.

He disclosed that the association would take keen interest in addressing the needs of members, while encouraging and supporting startups in the country.

He commended the Rivers State government for initiating the N50,000 interest free loans to small scale business owners, adding that the initiative would help enhance the economy of the state.

He used the opportunity to call on the state ministry of commerce, mines and Industries to partner with them and interface with their members in activities that would benefit them.

Tonye Nria-Dappa