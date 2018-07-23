MOSOP, Group Reject Conditions For Ogoni Clean-Up

The Movement for the Sur-vival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) and the Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence have said that the Ogonis and the entire people of the Niger Delta region will not accept the move by the Federal Government to tie the clean-up of Ogoni land to resumption of oil exploration in the area.

The organisations which said this in separate interviews with newsmen in Port Harcourt said the move by the Federal Government is not in line with the recommendations of the United Nations

Environment Programme (UNEP) on the pollution of the Ogoni environment.

They regretted that since the flag-off of the clean-up exercise by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo two years ago, nothing substantial has happened as far as the exercise was concerned.

President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Mr. Legborsi Pyagbara said that the Ogonis will not accept any precondition for the clean-up exercise.

Pyagbara said the objective of the clean-up exercise will be defeated if it is tied to resumption of oil activities.

He also decried the non- provision of potable water to Ogoni communities as recommended in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report, stressing that the Ogonis are dying of cancer and other waterborne diseases.

On his part, the President of the Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence, Mr. Christian Lekia decried the pollution of underground water sources in Ogoniland by hydrocarbon.

Lekia said that this situation has led to the spread of cancer among communities and queried the non-establishment of cancer detection centres by the Federal Government in Ogoniland.

The activist also criticised the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) for the non-inclusion of cancer screening in its medical outreach in some Ogoni communities.

Lekia also described the recent flag-off of the clean-up exercise by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo as a sham, stressing that the flag-off was a deliberate ploy by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to get the support of the Ogonis for the rerun election held in 2015 in the State.

He however regretted that politicians who benefitted from that rerun election have remained silent and docile despite the fact that no clean-up exercise is going on in Ogoniland.

He also demanded explanation on how the 10 million dollars allegedly released by the Federal Government for the clean-up exercise was spent, stressing that the Ogonis need to know the impact the money has made in their lives.

He also called on other ethnic groups in the Niger Delta to support the clean-up exercise as it would have a positive effect across the entire region.