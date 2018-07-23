Monarch Laments Flooding Of Community Road

The Eze Odinta Nanya I of Etche Ethnic Nationality, Eze Ndubuisi Nwankwo has decried the poor condition of the Chokota Ikwerrenjwo Umuebule road, which is often flooded.

Eze Nwankwo, who spoke to newsmen during the burial of his father, Late Elder Nwafor Jonathan Nwankwo said the bad condition of the road has made things difficult for the inhabitants of the communities.

The traditional ruler said the road which is always flooded during the rainy season, is very strategic to the economy of both the South-South and South-East as it links Igbo Kingdom in Etche ethnic nationality to Aba, Abia State and Ngor Okpalla in Imo State.

Eze Nwankwo also lamented the absence of potable water in Igbo kingdom.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler has criticised the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for marginalizing communities in Igbo kingdom.

He said the NDDC has no project to show in the area despite the fact that the kingdom is an oil producing area. “Igbo kingdom is oil producing but there is nothing to show for it. Igbo has not benefited from NDDC. But we contribute so much to Nigeria and Rivers State”.

He stressed the need for the commission to embark on development projects to enable the communities benefit from their natural resources.

Eze Nwankwo particularly urged the commission to embark on the construction of the Chokota Ikwrrenjwo- Umuebule link road and provide electricity to the people and potable water.