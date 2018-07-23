LG Boss Reads Riot Act To Communities

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Hon Paul Kobani has warned the warring communities of Lewe and Bomu against further hostilities.

Kobani, who gave the warning during the signing of a peace accord between the leadership of the two communities, said the law would take its full course on any community engaged in any form of provocation that precipitates crisis in the area.

He said his administration was committed to the promotion of peace and security among various communities in the area, and called on the affected communities to embrace peace.

The council boss pointed out that his administration would work with relevant stakeholders such as traditional leaders and security agencies to bring sustainable peace in Gokana.

“I will not fold my haids as the chairman of this local government area and see any body causing trouble anywhere. I hereby sound it as a note of warning that every body should maintain law and order.

“The leaders and stakeholders of both Bomu and Lewe communities have agreed to keep peace, whosoever that causes any breach of the agreement reached will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation, the Niger Delta Coalition Against Violence, (ND-CAV) has called on the chairman of Gokona Local Government Area, Hon Paul Kobani to speedily bring lasting solution to the perennial crisis among the neigbouring Lewe and Bomu communities in the area.

President of the group, Comrade Lekia Christian said the local government Chairman should see the Bomu and Lewe crisis as a litmus test and work towards averting impending crisis in other communities in the area.

It would be recalled that Bomu and Lewe communities in Gokana have written the past two weeks, engaged in communal conflict, leading to the destruction of lives and properties in the area.

Taneh Beemene